Arsenal want Runar Alex Runarsson

Lining Bernd Leno for the Gunners goal, Emiliano Martinez is about to be transferred to Aston Villa. The Villains are expected to shell out a whopping € 22million for the 28-year-old Argentine goalkeeper. Suddenly, Arsenal is looking for a new number 2 for his cage. And according to the Telegraph, Arsenal spoke with Dijon Football Côte d’Or for the transfer of Icelandic international goalkeeper (5 caps) Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson.

Brentford’s David Raya was also on the list of potential substitutes, but the Championship club are claiming € 12million for their goalkeeper. The British media estimate the transfer of Runarsson, second in the hierarchy behind Alfed Gomis in Dijon, at 1.6 million euros, the price at which the Burgundy club had bought him from FC Nordsjaelland two seasons ago.