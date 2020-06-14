Home Sports News football Arsenal: Wenger 'not a candidate' for the club's presidency
A guest on Keys-Gray on beIN Sports, Arsène Wenger hinted that he would not run for the presidency of Arsenal in the coming months. After seven years at the helm, Sir Chips Keswick announced his departure last month.

“I am Arsenal,” Arsène Wenger joked on beIN Sports after a slip of his interlocutor, but he will not take the reins of the club to which he has given so much. However, the place has been free since Chips Keswick retired last May. The 80-year-old former bank of England manager had been on the board since 2005. He became president in 2013. And Arsène Wenger’s name immediately circulated as a serious avenue to succeed him.

Arsen (al) Wenger

“The candidate says there is no candidate,” the French technician, now fifa’s head of football development, joked on Saturday. Wenger the builder left his Arsenal home in 2018, and certainly said goodbye to him forever. Challenged by The London fans in recent years, Arsène Wenger will still remain the most successful coach in the club’s history after twenty-two years of an extraordinary adventure that began in complete anonymity at the time of his appointment in September 1996.

His taste for post-training of young players raised to the rank of stars, a peculiarity that he cultivated throughout his tenure as coach, the licked and fast game practiced by his team, the titles, too… Wenger has left his mark on this club, and it is a whole league that has made its revolution in its wake, to become the best in the world. Wenger has lifted three premier league titles (and seven FA Cups), including the Invincibles season (2003-2004), with a record of 49 matches without defeat that still stands. And for a long time to come.

