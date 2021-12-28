Arsenal: when Aaron Ramsdale went on strike to force his departure from Sheffield United

Leaving Sheffield United for a check for 35 million euros (including a € 7 million bonus), the departure of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal did not come about on very good terms. Indeed, the international of the Three Lions (1 selection) had decided to strike and no longer train with the first team as Sheffield, relegated to the Championship, did not let him go or did not offer him an interesting extension. . The 23-year-old then voluntarily skipped training twice before returning to the Premier League with the Arsenal shirt.

“Normally if you don’t transfer you are at least rewarded with a new contract – it’s not set in stone, but it might sound normal, The Gunners doorman explained in the podcast The Cycling GK from former goalkeeper Ben Foster. So that’s what I told the club. And someone in Sheffield replied: ‘We didn’t ask you to take less money when you conceded goals at the start of last year’. There I said: OK, I will not play against West Brom, do what you see fit. “