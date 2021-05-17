HomeSportsfootballArsenal: Willian also on the start
Arsenal: Willian also on the start

By kenyan

While David Luiz has let Arsenal managers know he wants to leave the club this summer, one of his compatriots is also on the move. Based on information from Sky Sports, Willian (32) who joined the Gunners last summer is already leaving the English capital.

After a complicated season (one goal and 5 assists), the former Chelsea player is coveted by European clubs and MLS teams. The English media explains that Inter Miami, the club of David Beckham, were interested last summer and that Arsenal would await official offers.

