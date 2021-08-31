Arsenal: Willian’s farewell message

Arsenal announced Monday the amicable termination of the contract of his attacking midfielder Willian, who is returning to the Corinthians, also his training club. In his farewell message posted on his networks, the international with the 70 selections wanted to greet his supporters: “I would like to thank Arsenal for the opportunity they gave me and for the warm welcome received by everyone at the club. I arrived in England in 2013 and enjoyed every minute of my stay here. I want to thank everyone who helped me along the way to play in this wonderful league which is full of heart and spirit. […] To Arsenal fans, I am sorry that we were never able to meet properly due to the pandemic, but I know your desire for success and your support for the club is incredible, so I wish you the best for the future, because you deserve it ”.

The former Chelsea also deplores the media treatment he suffered during his season in North London: “Unfortunately, things on the ground did not go as we expected and hoped, I received a lot of criticism, especially from some members of the press who thought I had come here for reasons. financial reasons … I hope that with my actions today, I explained to these people and that they now understand that this was not the case. I hope this teaches some people that they shouldn’t be so quick to pass judgment and create bad environments to make themselves important, even if I accept that is part of the game ”.

