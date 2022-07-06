Arthur, the key to Nicolo Zaniolo’s arrival at Juventus

Juventus transfer window priority, the transalpine attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo (23) intends to leave AS Roma. The decisive scorer of the Louve club in the Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord (1-0) is coming out of an interesting exercise (8 goals and 9 offerings in 42 matches) and is slowly returning from a long injury to the crossed ligaments. Under contract until June 2024, he does not intend to extend and a departure could take place this summer if the two clubs agree.

According Tuttosport, AS Roma are expecting 60 million euros for the player. Juventus, who will find it difficult to put this sum, could decide to put a player in the operation. Precisely, the Giallorossi would appreciate the profile of Arthur Melo who would bring technicality in the midfield. The Brazilian could come in the form of a €10m loan with an obligation to buy around €40m plus bonuses. In any case, the discussions seem to be speeding up in a concrete way.