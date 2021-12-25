AS Monaco: Alexander Nübel’s agent opens the door to a return to Bayern

In comments collected by Lensing MediaStefan Backs, agent for goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, currently on loan at AS Monaco, was asked about a possible return of his client to Bayern Munich: “It all depends on Manuel Neuer. Of his performances, how much longer will he show them? And that of course also depends on the club, how does he plan? Do they plan to change someday? There has to be a sequel to Manuel Neuer. “

The player adviser also spoke about the post of last bulwark, in particular for the German selection, which is also occupied by the Bavarian: “This also applies to German football as well. We must also want the young German goalkeepers to evolve behind Manuel Neuer. It is a question of principle for Bayern, which has also answered this question by hiring Alex. And if Manuel Neuer is better and better for years to come, then he won’t play. “