AS Monaco: Keita Baldé, priority for Sampdoria

OM and Fiorentina had taken information for Keita Baldé. The AS Monaco player, who no longer even trains with the professional group, has not played a single minute in Ligue 1 this season. Arrived in 2017 on the Rock, the Senegalese striker risks having to pack up.

At 25, he could return to Italy when Sampdoria has made him their priority according to the site GianLuca di Marzio. The Genoese would like to recover the striker for a year, in the form of a loan, while he is under contract with the Monegasques until 2022. At Sampdoria, he could find his younger brother, Ibourahima Baldé ( 21 years old), as well as Serie A after experiences at Lazio Roma and Inter Milan.