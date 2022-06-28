AS Monaco offers itself Takumi Minamino

It’s done, Takumi Minamino joins Monaco. The Rock club paid €15m to get the Japanese out of Liverpool.

AS Monaco will draw from the vice European champion. As we announced to you exclusively, an agreement had been sealed between the princely club and Liverpool for the transfer of Takumi Minamino. All that remained was to find common ground with the Japanese, which is now done since the transfer has just been formalized.

“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of Takumi Minamino. The Japanese international attacking midfielder, 27, has signed up for 4 seasons, until June 2026., announces Monaco in its press release issued today. This is the first recruit of the ASM transfer window.

Minamino at the relaunch in Monaco

To achieve this nice coup, the recent 3rd in Ligue 1, who will play the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League, then a possible play-off to hope to qualify for C1 this season, and join PSG and OM, paid 15 M €, plus €3 million in bonuses. The winger is expected to play a starring role alongside Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland.

The Japanese international still has a feeling of failure with the Reds. Arrived in January 2020 from RB Salzburg against 8.5 M€, he never managed to impose himself in the mind of Jürgen Klopp. Gradually all the same, he was able to benefit from more playing time but did not exceed the status of substitute for Salah, Firmino, Mané, or more recently Luis Diaz and Jota.