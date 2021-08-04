AS Monaco offers itself the Myron Boadu nugget

After the arrivals of left winger Ismail Jakobs and goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, AS Monaco record their third signing of the summer: Dutch center-forward Myron Boadu, 20, is bought from AZ Alkmaar .

While he seemed to hesitate between OGC Nice – where his compatriots Calvin Stengs, Justin Kluivert and Pablo Rosario have just signed – and AS Monaco, Myron Boadu, 20-year-old Dutch international center forward (1m83), has finally opted for the Rock. The Principality club has just announced its arrival for the next 5 seasons (June 2026). The cost of transferring the player from AZ Alkmaar climbs to € 17 million (payable in 5 installments) plus bonuses. A player that we had discovered in 2019, under the orders of Arne Slot. That year, Myron Boadu and AZ Alkmaar had impressed with their ability to string together river scores.

“AS Monaco and AZ Alkmaar (Eredivisie, Dutch first division) have reached an agreement for the transfer of Myron Boadu. International hope (12 games, 11 goals), already called up among the A (1 cape and 1 goal), the native Amsterdam center forward has initialed a contract binding him to Club du Rocher until June 30, 2026 “ ASM announced on its site. Myron Boadu at AS Monaco is also and above all the control of an agent over the French championship. Mino Raiola this summer participated in the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma at Paris Saint-Germain. But he also placed Calvin Stengs (from AZ for around € 15m), Justin Kluivert (paid loan with option to buy around € 15m from AS Roma) and Pablo Rosario (from PSV Eindhoven) from next to OGC Nice. Not to mention that he manages the interests of players such as Marco Verratti, Xavi Simons, Alphonse Areola, Walter Benitez or Kephren Thuram. Myron Boadu is therefore the 5th gift made by the Italian super-agent to Ligue 1 this summer.

Over two successful seasons with AZ Alkmaar and the Netherlands

At Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, the Amsterdam native, then 18, became the youngest AZ player to score an away brace in the Eredivisie in 2019. All in 2 minutes. AZ had struck a 4-0 to PSV, a few days after having defeated Astana in the Europa League (6-0). Performances which allowed him to discover the selection A of the Netherlands, in November, against Estonia (1 selection, 1 goal). The center forward, able to go into exile on one side, rather to the left, had also put Ajax to the test and concluded the 2019/2020 financial year with a record of 20 goals and 13 assists in 39 matches. Sacred performance.

Last year, Myron Boadu had continued on the same bases, despite an absence linked to the coronavirus and less brilliant performances in the Europa League. The Ghanaian-born player still scored 15 goals in 31 Eredivisie appearances. With Monaco, he will try to cross in a few days the third preliminary round of the Champions League (Sparta Prague on August 3 and 10), a stage from which AZ was eliminated last year. Returning to the Dutch Hopes since his first cap in A, Boadu has 11 goals and 4 assists in 12 matches played in the category. He was in the semi-finals of Euro U21 a few weeks ago.