AS Monaco recruits Kevin Volland!

By kenyan

In search of a striker to support Wissam Ben Yedder, AS Monaco has set their sights on Kevin Volland. The 28-year-old German international striker is going to live his first experience abroad.

AS Monaco therefore does not only trade promising players. This is one of the observations that can be drawn from the recruitment of striker Kevin Volland. Indeed, it’s official, the 28-year-old German international joins the Rock. “AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of Kevin Volland. The German international striker, 28, has signed up for the Red and White for 4 seasons, until June 2024 “, explains the Principality club in his press release.

Clearly, the recruitment of Kevin Volland is a choice of coach Niko Kovac. The latter met him in the Bundesliga without ever training him but he seems to think that his profile could stick to that of Wissam Ben Yedder. It is indeed to support the French international that Volland is recruited, while the Monegasque coach could switch to a two-point system.

First experience outside Germany for Volland

Scorer 10 times and author of 8 assists during the last Bundesliga season, Kevin Volland will discover his first foreign club, after having played for Munich 1860, Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen. A hell of a challenge at 28 in a club where the competition in attack is still tough.

AS Monaco paid around € 15.5m to Leverkusen to recruit their striker, who was at the end of his contract in 2021. Used to recruiting foreign strikers for decades, the Principality’s club is trying a new bet with Volland. It remains to be seen whether he will be a winner.

