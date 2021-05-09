AS Roma: Andrea Belotti, Mourinho’s first recruit?

While he will join AS Roma at the end of the season, José Mourinho is already starting to work on his squad. The Portuguese technician has targeted some weaknesses and would like to strengthen quickly during the next transfer window, especially in the attacking position. While Edin Dzeko’s situation is still more blurry, Mourinho has a name in mind.

According to information from Corriere Dello Sport, José Mourinho greatly appreciates the profile of Andrea Belotti. The Italian striker, author of 12 goals and 7 assists in 31 matches this season, was already in the papers of the Special One when he was at Tottenham. AS Roma could well make an offer this summer, especially as the 27-year-old Italian striker has still not extended with Torino.