AS Roma finally equipped by Reebok?

While AS Roma are currently prospecting for a new shirt sponsor for the 2021-2022 season, New Balance, who seemed to be holding the rope, could finally be overtaken by Reebok. Despite favorable conditions on the sales offered by the American equipment manufacturer, the Louve club would not be satisfied, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Worse yet, the Italian club owned by the American Dan Friedkin would make the eyes soft on Reebok. What if the year 2021 marked the return to the forefront of Reebok, which had made the Liverpool jerseys from 1996 to 2006 and Thierry Henry’s football boots from 2006 to 2011? The first months of 2021 promise to be breathless to finally know the outcome of this story and the lucky winner who will accompany AS Roma next season.