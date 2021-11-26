AS Roma: José Mourinho is satisfied with the work of Tammy Abraham

Arriving at AS Roma last summer from Chelsea, Tammy Abraham has scored just three goals in 13 Serie A appearances this season. Thursday night against Zorya in the Europa League Conference, the Englishman scored twice, his third and fourth goals in the competition.

José Mourinho praised the work of his striker at the end of the meeting, who “ is not in a dominant team, where the attacker just needs to be in the penalty area to score goals, but at home you also have to work hard “He told Sky Sports Italia. ” It’s a long process for him, it limits him a bit but he works hard for the good of the team. Sure, he can score more goals, but his attitude is improving a lot. “