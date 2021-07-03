AS Roma: José Mourinho sees things big

New coach of AS Roma, José Mourinho is full of ambitions. The Portuguese technician is ready to shake up a lot of things in the Italian capital to achieve many successes with the Giallorossi.

Paulo Fonseca left a few weeks ago, AS Roma quickly found his successor in the person of José Mourinho. Without a club since his departure from Tottenham last April, the “Special One” will therefore find the sidelines in Serie A. And with work to do because in 2020-2021, the Giallorossi, despite this fine career in the Europa League (semi-finalists), suffered in the league with a seventh place. Certainly, the Roman club will play the Europa Conference League, but we are far from the Champions League or the C3. The Portuguese’s objective is therefore to bring the club back to the top in three years, the duration of his contract.

Arrived recently in the Italian capital, José Mourinho has just returned to the club’s media on the project and the objectives: “I hope that success will come with me, because I have a three-year contract. This is the first contract and maybe there will be a second one day. So I hope that the results of our work will come during my time. I really want this to happen. But let’s take it step by step. (…) We want to make Rome a success, but a future full of success, and not an isolated success. We want to do something sustainable. ”

“Everyone must feel that they want to give everything for their team”

With the Roman leaders, the former manager of Spurs therefore hopes to find success quickly, but also over time. While changing some things at the club. “So we want to do something very, very big. But it has to be done step by step. Starting with all the structures around the football team: not only the infrastructures but also the human organizations. And, as the owners say, it’s a way to leave a legacy for the club. Do it for the future, for the club, for the fans. And I am ready for it. I am enthusiastic about it. This is why I say, I hope we will see the results before the end of my three year contract, because I want to speed up the process ”, he continued, he who also expects “Gifts” leaders on the transfer window.

José Mourinho concluded his interview by sending a message to the young people of the club and all his team: “I want good cooperation with the youth sector because there is no better thing for a coach than to bring a few young players into the first team, players with a club culture. So let’s try, all together, to make a team. And when I say a team, I’m not just talking about the 11 players on the pitch. A club must be a team. Everyone must feel that this is my team. Everyone must feel that they want to give everything for their team. Everyone should be happy with the good results, everyone should be sad with the bad results. But everyone must be united as a team. ” Get to work.