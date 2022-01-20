AS Roma: José Mourinho wants João Moutinho

At the end of the contract with Wolverhampton at the end of the season where he remains a holder (23 matches, 1 goal), João Moutinho (35 years old) could be tempted by a last challenge. The Portuguese international midfielder (142 caps, 7 goals) could also discover Serie A. According to Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma would be interested in his profile.

Giallorossi coach José Mourinho thinks he has the charisma and personality to help his young team. The Portuguese technician contacted his compatriot to find out if he was ready to join AS Roma this summer for six months with the possibility of joining the Roman staff just behind. Wolverhampton would not be closed to facilitating a departure from João Moutinho.