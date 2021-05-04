AS Roma: José Mourinho’s first words

José Mourinho did not really have time to rest. Recently dismissed from his duties by Tottenham, he has just found a new post. Indeed, AS Roma, who will separate from Paulo Fonseca, has just announced the arrival of the Portuguese technician. A small surprise since we thought that Maurizio Sarri was the favorite for this place. The former Chelsea and Inter in particular seemed delighted.

” Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and be a part of their vision. After meetings with the owner and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and the same dynamism that have always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project in the years to come. The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to take the job and I can’t wait to start next season. In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca good luck and hope the media appreciate that I will only speak more in due course. Daje Roma! “, explained the Portuguese on the club website.