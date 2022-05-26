AS Roma: the new triumph of maestro José Mourinho

Last night, AS Roma won the final of the first edition of the Europa League Conference. An additional trophy in the pocket of José Mourinho, a coach fulfilled and carried in triumph in Italy this Thursday.

“The Special One is an old story”, confessed José Mourinho Wednesday at a press conference. In 2004, the native of Setubal, then 41 years old, declared himself as such when he arrived at Chelsea, shortly after his success in the Champions League with FC Porto. Seventeen years later, the one who then nicknamed himself the “Happy One” during his second spell at Chelsea, then “The Experienced Man” once on the Tottenham bench, has evolved. “When you have more maturity and stability, you think a lot more about people and less about yourself. I can just do what every coach can do and try to help the team. I don’t believe in magic moments. It’s not the moment of an individual, it’s the team, the players, the staff..

Mourinho makes history

At 59 and after 22 years of career, the Portuguese is much wiser than when he started. The many successes he has known but especially the failures have forged him. Without a club for almost a year after his experience at Manchester United, Mourinho had experienced this long period away from the pitch very badly and had even burst into tears on television in August 2019, confiding that he missed football terribly. Almost three years later, tears of joy are streaming down the cheeks of the Lusitanian coach. Last night he cried after AS Roma won the Europa League Conference final against Feyenoord Rotterdam. A new success for Mourinho, arrived last year on the bench of the Louve.

Like it’s his first 🥺 pic.twitter.com/aLPPIEDjz8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 25, 2022

And if his team did not qualify for the next C1, it won a European trophy. What had not happened to an Italian club for twelve years and the victory of Inter Milan in the Champions League with a certain Mourinho in charge. Last night, the coach born in 1963 entered history a little more. He became the first coach to win all European competitions. He therefore won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010, the Europa League with Porto in 2003 and with Manchester United in 2017 and the first edition of the Conference Europa League with Roma in 2022. The 26th title therefore of “Mou” which remains on a series of 5 victories in 5 five European finals played during his career.

The press is unanimous

Something to command respect. This Thursday, the Italian press bows and pays tribute to the Wolf. “In Paradise. Triumph of Rome which defeats Feyenoord and wins the Conference»title the Corriere dello Sport. “Grazie Roma. What a party! The first Europa League Conference is for the Giallorossi»launched on his side the Gazzetta dello Sport who then added: “Thank you Rome and thank you Mou. The Conference is for everyone: Italy, clubs and cities. This Conference is not the Champions League, but the victory of the Giallorossi shows that with ideas, heart, desire, our football can bring great satisfaction. Roma has therefore also saved the honor of Italian football, which is struggling in the European Cup.

The prima pagina della #Gazzetta di oggi:📣 GRAZIE ROMATuttte le #notizie 👉 https://t.co/lRccgZH3VO pic.twitter.com/x6lWbKpnp5 — The Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) May 26, 2022

The rest of the transalpine media especially extolled the Roman technician. “Mourinho King of Rome”as Tuttosport. “SuperMou won Europe”wrote Metro while the Daily Sports packed up: “EuroMourinho, Rome is master”. At last, Sky Italia praised Mourinho. “The tears after the final show why this is a winner. He led an Italian club to victory in European competition after 12 years of waiting. He made people fall in love with him, gave character and solidity to the team. Special”. This C4 success crossed borders and made headlines in Portugal. “Hail Mourinho”ignited Record. Oh Jogo simply titled: “The Special”.

The prime page for Roma: Mourinho, lo speciale: “Oggi abbiamo scritto la storia” https://t.co/7nOpwQEOk0 — The Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) May 26, 2022

“The Special One” is forever

Happy as a child after this new trophy, the Portuguese, who was sprinkled with water by his players who came to celebrate the title with him at a press conference, let go of the journalists. “I’m a fan of Porto, Inter, Chelsea, I’m crazy about Real Madrid and now I’m a fan of Roma. I belong to anyone who has a family with me, who is looking for purpose, who is together in difficult times. Today, with all due respect to my former clubs, I feel one hundred percent Romanista. Now I’m going on vacation and I’m going to sit on the beach, in front of my house, to rethink all that. The former MU coach will therefore be on the giallorosso bench next year, he who has been on cloud nine since last night.

“There are so many things going on in my head… I expected this involvement from everyone, they are unique, it was already understood when I arrived eleven months ago… Like I told the boys in the locker room in Turin, there we did what we had to do, that is to say qualify for the Europa League, we did our job. It was work, it was history. We made history, yes. From the start, we understood that the Conference League could be a possible goal. It was a competition that we were aiming for, without losing the main objective”. Mission accomplished therefore for José Mourinho who, whatever he says, is still so special.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js