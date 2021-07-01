AS Roma: William Bianda observed by Montpellier

Montpellier continues its research in central defense after the free starts of Vitorino Hilton and Daniel Congré. According to The team, the Hérault recruitment unit would have an eye on the Frenchman of AS Rome William Bianda (21 years old). The former Lensois could be the second recruit of the Pailladin rearguard after the Brazilian Matheus Thuler.

Loaned in the Jupiler League last season, the former Lensois only made seven appearances in the jersey of Zulte-Waregem, who did not wish to exercise the € 3.5m purchase option associated with his loan . Bought € 11m (€ 6m dry + € 5m bonus) three years ago by the Roman club, Bianda was placed on the transfer list upon his return to Italy. To secure its services, the MHSC would consider a loan or free arrival associated with a high percentage on resale.