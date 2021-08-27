HomeSportsfootballAS Rome: Hector Herrera in the sights?
Sportsfootball

AS Rome: Hector Herrera in the sights?

By kenyan

Even if ” the Roma market was amazing As José Mourinho declared, the Italians could be looking for a last opportunity by the end of the transfer window. According to Sky Sport Italia, La Louve is currently in discussions with Atlético de Madrid concerning Hector Herrera (31 years old).

At the end of the contract next year, the Colchoneros could try to part with it this summer before seeing him go free. His arrival in Italy would be conditional on leaving the Roman workforce. Atlético have reportedly tried to get Gonzalo Villar (23) back in the operation.

