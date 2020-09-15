AS Rome set to complete a double blow to € 50m

With the end of the transfer window that arrives, the transfer window is accelerating in Italy. Today, the Giallorossi are close to signing two players.

The case is not yet official, but AS Roma will not retain their Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko. The 34-year-old player should indeed bounce back from Juventus and succeed the unwanted Gonzalo Higuain. To replace him, the Giallorossi did not take very long to find the suitable profile. A luxury substitute for Napoli, Arkadiusz Milik (26) saw his situation become more complicated with the Partenopei with the arrival of Lille’s Victor Osimhen.

Author of 38 goals in 93 Serie A matches, the Polish international (51 caps, 14 goals) had yet announced that he wanted to stay until the end of his lease (2021). Has he changed his mind since? Napoli and Roma strongly hope so. The Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that the two clubs have agreed on the terms of a transfer up to € 20 million (plus € 5 million bonus).

Roma is active

A satisfactory sum for Neapolitans forced to downsize after investing more than € 80 million in this summer transfer window. But that’s not all. Sky Italia announces for its part, that the Romans are also on the verge of finalizing another operation.

While the Giallorossi are still considering bringing back England’s Chris Smalling, they are reportedly close to enlisting Verona center-back Marash Kumbulla. The 20-year-old Albanian international (1 selection), who was one of the revelations of the last Serie A season with Hellas, would land in the form of a loan with a compulsory purchase option of 30 M €.