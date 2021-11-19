ASM-LOSC: Niko Kovac welcomes the reaction of his players

Led by two goals after only nine minutes of play following a brace from Jonathan David, the Monegasques finally reacted to hook the LOSC (2-2) at the opening of the fourteenth day of Ligue 1. Despite a very first act. delicate symbolized by an often apathetic defense, the teammates of Wissam Ben Yedder, author of the equalizer, never gave up and were finally rewarded despite a numerical inferiority to manage following the second yellow card received by Strahinja Pavlovic.

Questioned at the microphone of Prime Video At the end of the meeting, Niko Kovac also made a point of emphasizing the reaction capacity of his players: “It was weird. We thought that Lille would play lower. We were surprised, we made mistakes. We had to change the way we play after the break, I’m very happy with the reaction of my players. We haven’t let go. A draw is better than a loss at home, but we wanted to win. Ben Yedder was not there with us, he was with France. Boadu was good, we thought he would have some space, he did a good 70 minutes. If every time he comes in he scores, I will agree … This season is very difficult. We have a lot of games for a young team. We have to give them time. We will have to fight even more than last year. ”