ASM-OM: the hot reaction of Steve Mandanda

Beaten by AS Monaco (3-1) on Saturday night, Olympique de Marseille conceded their third consecutive defeat in Ligue 1. Guilty on the second goal scored by Tchouaméni, Steve Mandanda could not hide his disappointment a few minutes after the meeting . Asked at the microphone of Canal +, the Olympian goalkeeper affected, does not intend to surrender so far.

“We have a good first half where we are quite solid, where we do not suffer too much. After we are in a slightly more complicated period, we take three goals from set pieces. We lack concentration, there is one where there is no corner, we talk, we complain, they play fairly quickly, we suffer. In his periods there it’s always like that, the slightest little thing we pay cash. We have to be solid, be strong mentally, to give the maximum in the next game because the season is long, nobody has to give up, whatever the situation. Everything is against us at the moment, the results, the physical glitches, the departure of Sanson during the day, these are not excuses but in these moments it is complicated. You have to take responsibility, be mentally strong, there are still a lot of games left. It’s a complicated season that’s how it is, you have to assume it. We face up to the coach, we know what we owe him, what he brought us. It is up to us to do our utmost to reverse the trend, periods like that I have known, we do not get out of these situations by snapping our fingers, or with simple discussions. We will not give up and we will give the maximum every time, “ Mandanda said. Next step for OM, the reception of Stade Rennais which promises to be hot …