ASM – PSG: the hot reaction of Aurélien Tchouaméni

Opposed to Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Coupe de France this Wednesday evening, AS Monaco failed to beat the Parisian ogre (0-2) in Saint-Denis. After the defeat, Aurélien Tchouaméni tried to explain the reasons for this disillusionment. And for the former element of the Girondins de Bordeaux, the club of the Principality has notably lacked experience.

“I feel frustration. We were keen to win this final. Today, it did not go as we wanted. We have a young group, it’s already good to make a final at that age, we hope that we will succeed in winning the trophy. We lack experience, this match will teach us. That’s good, we can only go forward ”, dropped the 21-year-old midfielder on France 2.