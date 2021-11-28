ASSE: an Arsenal nugget in the sights?

“You know the deal. It is not fluctuating. If we can be active, it will be in the form of loans. If the DNCG gave us something positive, it rewards the good control of all the components of the club who work to clean up the accounts and have a virtuous project for ASSE. It is not a reward. It just means that she follows with a benevolent eye what one undertakes ”, declared this week Claude Puel concerning the winter transfer window of ASSE. Despite the successful passage in front of the DNCG, the Greens will therefore not make any follies and will have to strengthen themselves with limited means. But this situation does not prevent the leaders of Saint-Etienne from working and via its scouts based abroad, ASSE would thus have focused its interest on Folarin Balogun, a young nugget of Arsenal, according to the report. Sun.

A young 20-year-old striker playing with the Gunners U23, Folarin Balogun would be very popular with the Saint-Etienne club. Authors of 14 goals in 10 games and captain in the London jersey, the native of New York impresses and could therefore represent a very good opportunity for Claude Puel who is looking in particular for profiles in order to boost his attack. If Middlesbrough remains a serious candidate in this file, the Greens should therefore quickly take action to obtain the loan of Balogun next January. Case to be continued …