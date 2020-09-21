ASSE: Leicester started maneuvers for Wesley Fofana

For a few weeks now, Leicester seems to be the main candidate to afford the 19-year-old, who has already made it known that he intends to leave Forez by the end of the summer transfer window. “My decision is made: I accept an offer (that of Leicester). This time, I can’t refuse. Where I come from, the northern districts of Marseille and a not well-off family, it is not possible. I’d be crazy to say no to Leicester. This contract can change my life ”, he explained.

And according to Sky Sports, the Foxes have launched discussions with ASSE for the transfer of the player, who was not selected for the match against Nantes this weekend. The Greens were asking for 25million pounds, around 27million euros, but the English would not be ready to put that amount on the table just yet. A loan with an option to buy would be the most likely hypothesis today.