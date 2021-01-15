Home Sports football ASSE: many cases of Covid-19 identified, the match against Strasbourg threatened
ASSE: many cases of Covid-19 identified, the match against Strasbourg threatened

While the meeting between Lorient and Dijon was postponed this afternoon because of 12 players who tested positive for Covid-19 among the Merlus, another match of the 20th day of Ligue 1 seems threatened.

Via a press release, AS Saint-Etienne has just announced that “Many positive cases for COVID-19 among players and staff members of the professional group” were revealed during the last PCR tests. Bad news for the match against Strasbourg on Sunday.

