ASSE: Robert Herbin to have his statue in front of the Cauldron

It is a myth of French football that died this Monday, April 27. A man with an unusual hairstyle and a character so mysterious that he was nicknamed the “Sphynx”. It is also and above all an era, that of green epics, and the foundations of a France that wins built on an implausible defeat. Robert Herbin has left an indelible mark on the sport of tricolor and especially in his lifelong club: AS Saint-Etienne. With the Greens, he won five French Championship titles (1964, 1967, 1968, 1969 and 1970 30 ), three French Cups (1962, 1968 and 1970) and three Champions Challenges (1962, 1967 and 1969) as a player, then four more national titles (1974, 1975, 1976 and 1981) and three additional French Cups (1974, 1975 and 1977) from the bench.

It is therefore quite logical that, upon the announcement of his death, the Stéphanoise management renamed the club’s training centre “the Robert Herbin Centre”. Only the site People-Green asked for more. Indeed, the independent media has launched a Petition to erect a statue in honour of the “Sphinx” at the entrance to Geoffroy Guichard’s “cauldron”. A request finally heard by the LR mayor of Saint-Étienne, Gael Perdriau, and which should materialize once the artist is chosen in consultation with the supporters of ASSE. This initiative has already been welcomed by Bernard Caiazzo. While waiting for the so-called statue, a tribute will be paid to him on Wednesday on the façade of the Town Hall.

