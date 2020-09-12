Home Sports football ASSE: supporters' response to Wesley Fofana
ASSE: supporters’ response to Wesley Fofana

By kenyan

Thursday, Wesley Fofana (19) loudly proclaimed his desire to leave AS Saint-Etienne to join Leicester. The young Saint-Etienne defender had justified his desire to fly to the Premier League with an offer from the Foxes impossible to refuse for him and his family. A speech that did not convince the supporters of ASSE. The latter thus displayed a banner at the Saint-Etienne training center for the less demanding as revealed RMC Sport.

“Your 6 years at Sainté did not teach you humility. Honoring our coat of arms is much more than a profession, ” so mentions this banner. As a reminder, Leicester made an offer of 29 million euros to AS Saint-Etienne for Wesley Fofana, but the leaders of the Greens refuse to let go of their central defender.

