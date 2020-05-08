Home Sports News football ASSE: Timothy Kolodziejczak's option to buy lifted?
By kenyan

Timothée Kolodziejczak (28 years old) should remain permanently at AS Saint-Etienne. Loaned the last two seasons by the Tigers of Monterrey (Mexico), the defender has played fifteen games in Ligue 1 this season with the Greens. Dismissed by Claude Puel last winter following an argument with his coach, Kolodziejczak will be well preserved announcement Progress Friday. The Stéphanois club have reportedly raised the option to buy the player estimated at 4.5 million euros.

Now Timothy Kolodziejczak is linked to ASSE until June 2022. Able to play in the centre-halves but also on the left side of the defence, the former Sevilla FC player has strong arguments thanks to his versatility. The residents of Geoffroy-Guichard are expected to make the news official in the coming days.

