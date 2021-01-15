ASSE: ultimatum for Mostafa Mohamed

The Mostafa Mohamed case is not really at the end of its history. You could even say it’s been going on for months now. Offensive priority of AS Saint-Etienne, the Egyptian has been waiting for several days for the total agreement between ASSE and Zamalek. If the vice-champions of Egypt agree on the amount of the last proposal of the Greens – an offer greater than € 4 million, bonuses close to € 3M as well as a 20% incentive on the most – value of a possible future transfer – they still have not accepted the payment terms proposed by the leaders of Forez.

As we revealed to you, ASSE would like to pay in installments while Zamalek would like to get the full amount when signing the player. An element that is very important for the vice-champions of Africa. Saint-Étienne’s latest proposal is in fact an ultimatum. Egyptian leaders have until the end of the week to respond, yes or no. The Greens do not want to make a new offer if they are refused. As a reminder, Mostafa already has an agreement with the 16th in Ligue 1.