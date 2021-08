As announced a few minutes ago, AS Saint-Etienne welcomes Uruguayan striker Juan Ignacio Ramirez in the form of a loan, from Liverpool Montevideo.

24 years old and prolific with his club, he is on loan for a season at ASSE.

⏰ 12:01 am, but … welcome to the #TeamASS 𝗜𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘇! 👊L ‘#ASSE have reached an agreement with Liverpool FC Montevideo for the loan of the 24-year-old Uruguayan center-forward and international 👇 – AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) August 31, 2021