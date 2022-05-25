Aston Villa is preparing an XXL transfer window for Steven Gerrard!

After having already completed the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara, Aston Villa does not intend to stop there. With an ambitious project since its return to the Premier League, the club led by Steven Gerrard wants to stay at the top of the table in England.

Maintained with a seventeenth place in 2020, eleventh last season and fourteenth this year, Aston Villa is finding some stability in the Premier League. Despite some good periods, the Birmingham-based team still lacks the regularity to get involved in the fight for European places on a long-term basis. However, it is not the ambitions that are lacking on the side of the team which bet on Steven Gerrard last fall to replace Dean Smith. With solid elements in the Premier League such as Emiliano Martinez, Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash, Douglas Luis, John McGinn, Danny Ings or Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa revealed this season the young Jacob Ramsey and bet this winter on Lucas Digne, Calum Chambers and Philippe Coutinho.

Ambitious over the last Transfer markets like last summer when the club spent 38.4 million euros on Emiliano Buendia, Aston Villa intends to continue on high standards and strengthen. Already the great movements have begun. If Robin Olsen will return to AS Roma after his loan and that Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi, Frédéric Guilbert and Lovre Kalinic are also on the return, but will hardly have a role to play, two players have joined the ranks of the Villans for the next season. Relaunched over the past six months, Philippe Coutinho (29) signed from FC Barcelona for 20 million euros. A nice blow for a player who had cost 135 million euros 4 years ago.

Yves Bissouma and Diego Carlos top the list

Another interesting transfer, the arrival of Boubacar Kamara (23) freely from Olympique de Marseille while Atlético de Madrid or Manchester United were in the running. Two reinforcements which should not be the only ones since the Villans intend to strengthen their environment and their defense. Thereby, The Athletic reveals today that Diego Carlos is in the plans of the English club. The 29-year-old Brazilian defender playing at Sevilla is seen as an excellent option, but the price should be high and a potential arrival could be conditional on departures. The English media also reports interest in James Tarkowski (29).

Reference to his position in the Premier League, the one who was relegated with Burnley will be free next June and represents an alternative at a lower price. Liverpool defender little used this season (21 games), Joe Gomez is also a name that would please internally. Another important track, that which leads to Yves Bissouma (25 years old) in the midfield. Despite the arrival of Boubacar Kamara, the Brighton & Hove Albion player could arrive this summer for around 35 million euros as revealed 90min and confirmed it The Times. However, it will be necessary to play elbows with Tottenham and Arsenal for one of the best midfielders of Perfide Albion.

On the other hand, Ibrahima Sangaré (24 years old) who shines on the side of PSV Eindhoven is a less hot track unlike that leading to the nugget of Glasgow Rangers Calvin Bassey. The 22-year-old Nigerian international player who can play in the center of defense and as a left-back is in the sights of Aston Villa according to the Scottish Daily Record, but here too the competition is high with Fulham, Wolverhampton or even Brentford in this case. However The Times reported this morning an agreement between Steven Gerrard’s team and the player. Already in full swing on the transfer window, Aston Villa wants to establish itself a little more as an outsider in the landscape of English football.