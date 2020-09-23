Atalanta: a transfer window to stay on top

Sensation of this season with a quarter-final of the Champions League on the clock, Atalanta has already made good progress in its transfer window. Ambitious, the Dea wishes to remain one of the best teams in Italy.

For four years, Atalanta has established itself as a top team in Italy. 4th in Serie A in 2017, 7th in Serie A in 2018, 3rd in Serie A in 2019 and 3rd in Serie A in 2020, the Dea is now a safe bet in transalpine soil. This 2019/2020 season is the most beautiful in the history of the club. Third just five points behind the champion, Juventus, the formation of Gian Piero Gasperini reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for their first participation (2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain). If doing so well will be quite complicated, it is not at all impossible and the Lombard team has already prepared well for next season. Having a fairly stable spine for a few years, Atalanta was not going to experience a revolution or be looted. As always wishing to grow at its own pace, the Bergamo team has strengthened itself financially over the years and has not failed to distinguish itself with blows well felt as often.

Also competent in sales, Atalanta has already pocketed more than 40 million euros in transfers. The options to buy Gianluca Mancini (€ 13M, AS Roma), Etrit Berisha (€ 3.5M, SPAL) and Marco D’Alessandro (€ 3M, SPAL) have been exercised. Immediately afterwards, Timothy Castagne (24) brought in 21 million euros by signing for Leicester. A very nice check for an item that is certainly important, but not always the holder. Departures, there could be some with Hans Hateboer in particular. The 26-year-old Dutch straight piston is however still at the club for now. His left counterpart Robin Gosens (26) was announced to him in the sights of Chelsea and Inter, but the former signed Ben Chilwell while the latter are very close to welcoming Aleksandar Kolarov. If other moves can still occur over the next month, the other executives of the team have a good chance of staying. Note also the non-extension of Adrien Tamèze who has since signed at Hellas Verona.

A transfer window already well advanced

Not losing many elements, Atalanta did not ignite the transfer window, but still invested intelligently. Loaned by Chelsea for two years, Mario Pasalic (25) was logically retained for 15 million euros. Preparing for the future, Atalanta was also seen on the side of Juventus by buying the promising Simone Muratore (22 years). The latter, which cost 7 million euros, was immediately loaned in Serie B to Reggiana in order to toughen up. To strengthen its defense, the Dea has also drawn in Turin with Cristian Romero (22). Loaned last season to Genoa, the Argentine central defender arrived in the form of a paying loan of 2 million euros with a purchase option between 20 and 25 million euros. A great investment which followed that of Aleksey Miranchuk (24 years old). Wanting to bring a new technical profile to the attacking trio and bring more competition, Atalanta chose the Russian attacking midfielder.

Faced in particular with the doubt surrounding the future of Josip Ilicic (32), the Lokomotiv Moscow player signed against 14.5 million euros when he was coming out of a full season (16 goals and 5 assists in 32 matches). A reinforcement that will not be refused in a very effective sector (116 goals in 48 matches last season) and where we already find Luis Muriel (29 years old), Duvan Zapata (29 years old), Papu Gomez (32 years old), Ruslan Malinovskyi (27 years old) and Josip Ilicic (32 years old). Although his career was in jeopardy following the depression he suffered in July and August, the Slovenian striker has returned to training and is expected to gradually return to the squad. With quality gear, Atalanta remains attentive to the transfer window. AS Roma right-back on loan last year, Rick Karsdorp (25) could have landed to compensate for the departure of Timothy Castagne in Leicester. The Dutchman was about to arrive in the form of a loan with an obligation to purchase. But the situation gradually became more complicated. Finally, it was Cristiano Piccini (27) who landed from Valencia in the form of a loan with option to buy. Colombian left-back Johan Mojica (28) arrives on his side in the form of a loan with option to buy to offer another option to the Lombards. The transalpine club was also monitoring the situation of Mattia Perin (27) but the latter joined Genoa. The Juventus player could have arrived to make up for the absence of Pierluigi Gollini who is still injured.

But that’s not all, faced with the possibility of seeing Alejandro Papu Gomez (32) leave for Saudi Arabia since Al-Nassr would have offered 15 million euros, Atalanta has placed its pawns for several players. We find in particular the Moroccan international of Schalke 04, Amine Harit (23 years old) who remains on a rather satisfactory season despite the poor form of his team. The latter who scored 7 goals and 7 assists last season has qualities quite similar to that of the Argentine. Rather similar too, Nikola Vlašić (22) had been approached. Custodian of the game of CSKA Moscow and now of the Croatian team, the former Everton started the season with a bang in Russia with already 4 goals and 2 assists in 5 matches. However, the Men of the Army intend to keep the player for at least another season. Another profile studied but this time to strengthen the team and not necessarily compensate for a departure, that of Jérémie Boga (23 years old). Revelation in Serie A with Sassuolo, the Ivorian winger enjoys good odds with Rennes, Bayer Leverkusen or Napoli in the ranks. Atalanta have also positioned themselves to attract the former Chelsea player. Finally to strengthen their attack, the formation of Gian Piero Gasperini has secured the services of PSV Eindhoven striker Sam Lammers (23) against 9 million euros. A new offensive option for the Dea. Atalanta wants to give itself the means to achieve its ambitions and will try again this year to impress Europe with football.