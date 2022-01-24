Atalanta breaks its piggy bank for Jérémie Boga!

As his adventure with Sassuolo came to an end, Jérémie Boga offers himself a new challenge. Head to a Serie A cador with an expensive transfer from Atalanta for the Ivorian winger.

Italy suits him perfectly. Former Chelsea hope chaining loans to Rennes, Granada and Birmingham, Jérémie Boga was finally able to become a top player when he transferred to Sassuolo in the summer of 2018. Poached against a check for 10 million euros, the native from Marseille has slowly but surely found its place in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. The highlight, his 2019/2020 season, where he scored 11 goals and delivered 4 offerings in 34 Serie A games.

Announced on the start for a few transfer window sessions, the Ivorian international (7 caps, 1 goal), ultimately did not move from the Neroverde formation. This summer, the new coach Alessio Dionisi brought new methods and even if he displayed a correct level, a departure seemed logical for Jérémie Boga after three and a half years. Finding himself at the end of his contract in the summer of 2023, he finally left the Emilia-Romagna team this winter.

Atalanta paid a high price

To attract him, two clubs were on the lookout. First of all, there was Shakhtar Donetsk where his former mentor Roberto De Zerbi officiates. The latter wanted to bring a new technical and stirring profile to the Miners’ attack. Nevertheless, Jérémie Boga decided to stay in Italy and chose the other suitor: Atalanta. “Atalanta BC announces the definitive purchase of player Jérémie Boga from Sassuolo”, indicates the club, without specifying the duration of the contract.

Eighth in Serie A seventeen points behind the leader, Inter Milan, the Dea is no longer in the race for the title, but the European places. Ambitious for a few seasons, the Lombard formation did not skimp on the means with a check of around 22 million euros to complete the operation.