HomeSportsfootballAtalanta: Pierluigi Gollini loaned to Tottenham
Sportsfootball

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini loaned to Tottenham

By kenyan

While the future of his number 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is uncertain, Tottenham has his back. The Spurs have just announced the arrival of Pierluigi Gollini in the form of a loan with an option to buy. The amount of this has not been revealed but the English press evoked an OA of 15 million euros.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Italian team Atalanta on a one-season loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent”, explains the London club in its press release.

