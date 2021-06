Atalanta is in the footsteps of Sven Botman (20), we knew it. Sky Sport Italia goes a little further on Monday by indicating that the Bergamasques were preparing an offer of € 20 million for the central defender of LOSC.

Author of a brilliant season (37 starts), crowned with the title of Ligue 1 champion, the Dutchman, under contract until June 2025, would listen to the transalpine project and discussions are underway.