Atalanta: Robin Gosens responds to Barça’s interest

Robin Gosens (26) is one of the favorites of Euro 2020 across the Rhine. His very remarkable performance (1 goal, 2 assists) against the reigning Portuguese European champions in the second group match of the competition particularly marked the spirits in Germany. His qualities also shown with the Atalanta Bergamo jersey, where he only has one year of contract left, have caught the eye of FC Barcelona and AC Milan in particular in recent weeks.

Asked by Sport1, Robin Gosens spoke about his future and the interest of FC Barcelona in particular. “We’re going to take a look now (at the different offers). Already during the Euro, I told my father (who is also his advisor, Editor’s note) that he should simply leave me alone with the subject. Now I’m back home, I’m going to talk to him and see if there’s anything on the agenda. I’m not lying when I say I don’t know yet. I was focusing entirely on the Euro. We will see what will happen », thus launched the defending player of the DEA, before making it understood that evolving with Lionel Messi would be something special. According to the information Sport1, the club that wants to secure the services of Gosens will have to pay € 35 million.