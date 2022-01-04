Atlético: Angel Correa extends

Among the players most appreciated by fans of Atlético de Madrid, Angel Correa is obviously very comfortable on the side of Madrid. The 26-year-old Argentine striker has just extended his contract with the capital club until 2026, as the reigning Spanish champion announced via an official press release.

Arrived in Madrid in December 2014, he is the third player with the most encounters under the colchonera tunic in the current squad (305), behind Koke and Oblak. Last year, he scored decisive goals that helped Diego Simeone’s side take the national title.