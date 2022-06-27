Menu
Atlético confirm for Axel Witsel

The supporters had no real hope, but the tile is confirmed for OM. Atlético de Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed that Axel Witsel (33) will indeed be a new Colchoneros player this summer, although there are still a few loose ends to be ironed out. “The middle we already have. It’s Witsel, whose transfer, as you all know, is almost complete.”he first let go, before continuing.

“There is hardly anything missing, but you already know that things are moving slowly in the industry. It will take a few days or weeks and I imagine it will be done. » And Cerezo to clarify, about the money that the Madrid club must collect before June 30. “We have to sell for 40 M€, and that’s where we are. The market is not easy, it is very difficult. And the economic situation, you already know what it is. »

