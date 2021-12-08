Atlético de Madrid: Antoine Griezmann makes the show!

Antoine Griezmann had a dream evening on Tuesday night in Porto. Involved on all three goals, Grizi could not hide his happiness and his joy at having returned to Madrid. The reconquest operation is undoubtedly definitively acquired with this XXL performance.

When Antoine Griezmann made his comeback to Atlético de Madrid two seasons after his controversial departure from FC Barcelona, ​​the supporters of the Madrid club did not give him a gift and Grizi was greeted with many whistles and a lot of mistrust. . A completely logical fact between his real-false start three years ago and the famous documentary “The decision” then his real departure this time a year later for Catalonia.

But the Barça operation turned into a nightmare for the 2018 world champion who jumped at the opportunity to return to his former club at the very end of the transfer window. If the start was difficult, Antoine Griezmann, who has given himself a new look for his return to the Colchoneros, offers himself a second youth, mainly in the Champions League. This Tuesday evening, it was he who carried the Colchoneros who were in bad shape in Group B to offer him an unexpected qualification.

As many goals with Atleti in 3 months as in 16 matches with Barça in C1

If the start of the match was not easy with two missed opportunities (22nd, 50th), it was he who unlocked everything. Involved in the three goals of his team, in all the right moves, he carried Atleti to victory against FC Porto (1-3) and ensured the qualification of his people. Sacred man of the match at the end of the match, Grizou (30) could not hide his satisfaction and his happiness at having returned to Madrid: “It’s Atleti. This game is the summary of the group stage because we knew we were playing everything here. It is a pride to belong to this team. That’s why I came back and I really appreciate it. I hope we can have a good campaign in the Champions League. ”

Antoine Griezmann named Man of the Match for FC Porto – Atlético de Madrid! 🏆📸 @Atleti #UCL #FCPATM pic.twitter.com/HbJizpGpNO – Foot Transfer market (@footTransfer market) December 7, 2021

If Atletico de Madrid will see the Round of 16 of the Champions League, he can clearly say thank you to the French international who scored 4 goals in the competition, or 57% of his team’s goals. For the record, it is as much as during his 16 matches played in C1 with Barça, quite a symbol. If Griezmann did not have the honor of the covers of Madrid newspapers, there is no doubt that a performance of this type in the derby this weekend against Real Madrid will complete its operation to win back Atletico which can, let us remember , acquire it definitively for 40 M € as soon as it wishes or at the end of the two-year loan started last September.