Antoine Griezmann made his return to Atlético de Madrid at the very end of the transfer window. The Frenchman reinforces an attacking sector already well supplied with the Colchoneros, with Luis Suarez and Joao Felix in particular. Olacip has also had fun predicting the number of goals and assists that the club’s forwards will record this season thanks to its artificial intelligence.

According to these projections, Suarez will be the Rojiblancos’ top scorer, with 17 or 18 goals, followed by Joao Felix with 14 or 15. Griezmann would be only fifth with 10 or 11 goals, behind Cunha (12-13) and Llorente ( 11-12). It is up to the French to prove the contrary.