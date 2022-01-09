Atlético de Madrid: Cedric Soares to replace Kieran Trippier?

Atletico Madrid, who will travel to Villareal this Sunday on behalf of the 20th day, would have a new track at the right-back position. Diego Simeone’s men have just lost their defender Kieran Trippier, returned to England, on the side of Newcastle’s nouveau riche.

To replace him, the Colchoneros have targeted several profiles including that of the French side of Leipzig, Nordi Mukielé. Today Mundo Deportivo teaches us that the Rojiblancos would now turn to a “low-cost” target in the person of Cedric Soares. The Portuguese side of Arsenal, lacking playing time with the Gunners, interests Andrea Berta, sports director of the Madrid club, who could offer a loan with a compulsory purchase option.