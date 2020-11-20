Atlético de Madrid: Enrique Cerezo warns Juventus

In an interview with the radio show El Larguero, Atlético de Madrid president Enrique Cerezo reviewed all the topics related to the news of his club. Of course, the Colchoneros strongman could not escape questions about Alvaro Morata (28) on loan to Juventus. Author of six goals and two assists in all competitions since his return to Turin, the Spanish international is reborn from his ashes in Italy.

A return to the foreground that has not escaped Cerezo, anxious to remind the rules of the game to the Old Lady concerning his attacker. “He deserves it, see how he fights to score. Now it looks like he’s found the right path. It is an Atletico Madrid player on loan for two years to Juventus who has a purchase option. If they want to, they will have to pay, ” thus released the president of Atlético de Madrid. Juventus knows what remains to be done in this matter …