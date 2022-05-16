Atlético de Madrid has decided for Antoine Griezmann!

This weekend, the Spanish press revealed that Atlético de Madrid no longer want Antoine Griezmann. The Colchoneros made things clear on the subject yesterday.

Antoine Griezmann still can’t do it. Present last night on the lawn of the Wanda Metropolitano, the French international did not manage to put an end to his terrible shortage. This has now lasted sixteen games in all competitions, eighteen if we count the two matches he played with the France team last March. The former Real Sociedad player has not scored since January 6. It’s starting to get long. And the main interested party also began to lose patience as he admitted last Wednesday after the meeting against Elche.

“Until my injury, I was very well. Then I had a difficult time, not being able to train or play. After the injury, here I am trying to find my best level. I didn’t score any goals and the team missed any, too, but I always work for the team, in front or in defence. Scoring goals will come back. I have my share of responsibility for the poor results and I assume it. (…) I want to be important and decisive (next year), it’s not normal to go so many games without scoring.

The Colchoneros have made their choice

But on Saturday the Padlock Cope dropped a little bomb. Tired of the performance and inefficiency of the tricolor player, the Colchoneros would no longer want Grizi, on loan from FC Barcelona. The player, whose salary of € 18 million per year would be a problem, and his sister, who manages his interests, would have been warned as well as Barça, the club to which he belongs. A real surprise since for several weeks the Catalan press indicated that Atlético was going to exercise the purchase option of 40 million euros.

Last night, the Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, made a point on the subject. His words are echoed by Sport. “Griezmann will stay here, he will continue at Atleti next season (…) Should we renegotiate? It’s the least important thing, when a player wants to play for a club, the money is the least important thing.”. The message is therefore very clear. Atlético de Madrid intends to move forward with Antoine Griezmann more than ever next season. The file is closed.