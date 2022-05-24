Atlético de Madrid: Luis Suarez, thrown like a clean evil?

After two seasons with the Colchoneros, El Pistolero will pack up. But the way of doing Madrid was not very classy.

Pushed out by FC Barcelona in 2020, Luis Suarez (35) had bounced back perfectly at Atlético de Madrid. A year later, the Uruguayan striker won La Liga with the Colchoneros, thus thumbing his nose at the Blaugranas. Less prominent this season, Suarez will not return for a third year in the Spanish capital. Free of any contract on July 1, El Pistolero was not retained by Atlético.

A somewhat bitter start for the striker who confided yesterday at the microphone of the show El Larguero. “I would have liked to continue, I had a role to which I was not accustomed, but which I had accepted. Rafa Alique (Atlético’s communications director, editor’s note) told me that they were going to organize a goodbye for me, but I did not know that I was not going to stay. I said to myself: “Well, at least someone from the club told me something. But I hadn’t spoken about it with El Cholo (Diego Simeone), nor with Bera nor with Miguel Angel. They could have told me before.

Suarez wants to stay in Europe

Disappointed with the way the Matelassiers announced the end of his adventure to him, Luis Suarez will now have to find a new club. And as a future for Inter Miami was announced, the South American took stock. “I am still in Madrid, we are waiting for the children to finish school and then I will take the best decision to stay at the top level, a requirement to go to the World Cup. You want me to say something. I swear I haven’t decided yet, there are a lot of options, a lot of proposals and my brother-in-law told me that they are going to drive me crazy, that they write to me a lot, I take the decision alone”he said, before giving his preference.

“China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia…it’s not in my head yet. You laugh because there are people who tell you “it would be an offer…”, but I’m not thinking about the money, Europe is what attracts you the most. They call you from South America, from Brazil, from Mexico, from Argentina… Honestly, my mentality is for the competitive level here, my head is here. I have received proposals from teams (from Spain) and I am analyzing them. I don’t ask to play, I want to analyze the project. » Case to follow.