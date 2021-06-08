Atlético de Madrid offer tantalizing Manchester City trade

Are we going to witness an exchange of stars between Colchoneros and Citizens? It is possible because the Madrilenians would like to send Saul Ñiguez to Pep Guardiola and recover Bernardo Silva in exchange.

Two years after collaborating with Juventus to exchange Danilo and João Cancelo, will Manchester City again be at the heart of a crossover? According to The Times, there is a chance that such a scenario will occur. Indeed, the English newspaper announces that Atlético de Madrid has offered the Citizens to exchange midfielders Saul Ñiguez (26 years old) and Bernardo Silva (26 years old)!

The two players are respectively linked to their team until 2026 and 2025, but the British media specifies that the Colchoneros estimate the value of the Spanish international (19 caps, 3 goals) at 70 M €, or roughly that of the Portuguese international (54 caps, 7 goals). Atlético’s goal is therefore clearly to prepare for a departure from its midst.

The planets seem to be aligned

“Saul is our captain, he has been there for the club so he has won the right to decide when and how he wishes to end his relationship with Atlético”, declared Madrid leader Miguel Angel Gil. Sending Saul into the arms of Pep Guardiola could therefore be a good option for the player and his club. And as far as Bernardo Silva is concerned, again the planets seem to be aligned.

The Times reveals that the former Monegasque had already asked to leave the Etihad Stadium last season and that the constant reduction in his playing time would make him think about his future. A boon therefore for Atlético and Diego Simeone, the Argentine coach being under the spell of the Lusitanian.