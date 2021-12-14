Atlético de Madrid: right thigh injury for Antoine Griezmann

Another bad news for Atlético de Madrid. After their 2-0 defeat in the derby of the Spanish capital this Sunday, the Colchoneros deplore the injury of Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman was out at the break of this match, replaced by João Félix. The verdict is in, he has a pain in his right thigh.

“The striker had an MRI scan at the University of Navarra clinic which determined he was suffering from a muscle injury to his right thigh. The French will begin to receive physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions, and is awaiting progress. “ The duration of convalescence was not communicated.

📋 @AntoGriezmann sufre una lesión muscular en el muslo derecho. Nuestro delantero queda pendiente de evolución.ℹ️ https://t.co/m6SrfvSwl6 – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) December 14, 2021