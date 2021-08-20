Atlético de Madrid: the first words of Benjamin Lecomte

Faced with the arrival of Alexander Nübel, who had the preferences of Niko Kovac, Benjamin Lecomte preferred to play the role of understudy elsewhere than in Monaco. The goalkeeper was loaned for one season to Atlético de Madrid where he will assist Jan Oblak, one of the best in his post. In a video posted by the Colchonero club on social networks, the former Lorient or Montpellier driver expressed his pride in joining the reigning Spanish champion.

“I am very happy and very proud to sign for Atlético. It’s fantastic for me to be in a very big club with a big history. I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere. I know her from television. Being part of the team is going to be amazing. Diego Simeone? He is a coach with a lot of desire, very creative. I also find myself in him because that’s what I like about football ”, assured the 30-year-old porter.