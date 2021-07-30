Atlético de Madrid wait for a sign for Antoine Griezmann

Since the opening of the summer transfer window, the future of Antoine Griezmann at FC Barcelona is often questioned. Announced with insistence in the viewfinder of Atlético de Madrid, the French international (94 caps, 38 goals) could also stay in Catalonia. At the end of two complicated seasons with the Blaugranas, a return to the Colchoneros remains relevant but the operation promises to be delicate.

In comments relayed by COPE, the president of the Madrid club Enrique Cerezo has also delivered his feelings on this burning issue. A transfer, in his eyes, achievable but which promises to be perilous:“I’m not ruling anything out but what we can say is that it’s not an easy transfer. We are awaiting news, not only from Griezmann but also from other players. But I repeat that it is a difficult operation. ”